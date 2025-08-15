OSSAA board adopts new extreme heat policies

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) has adopted new extreme heat policies for the 2025-26 school year.

According to the document on football practices, preseason practice “shall be limited to 2 ½ hours per session with a minimum of one hour between practice sessions.” It also states that there will be no more than 5 hours of practice per a 24-hour period and no physical activity is allowed during the one-hour rest period.

For coaches, the policy requires them to use a smartphone app or other means to get the heat index.

The policy offers examples such as CoachSmart, the OSHA app, AccuWeather or Weather.com.

All practices must be held under the supervision of a coach and must always have an open water policy. It also says that a cooling station should be made available for athletes.

There is also a subsection for outdoor activities that focuses on athletic coaches and marching band directors, which also adds that preseason practices should avoid being held between noon and 6 p.m.

You can read the full extreme heat policy here.