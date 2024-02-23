OSU Police say 21-year-old man arrested, accused of hit-and-run that killed student

Tyler Peters (Payne County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University Police said 21-year-old Tyler Peters was arrested for the hit-and-run on the OSU campus on Thursday that killed a student.

Police say 19-year-old Gabrielle Claudia Long died earlier Thursday.

OSU Police and the Stillwater Police Department are also investigating the incident.

In statements posted to the University’s Department of Safety website, OSU PD said an injury accident happened at Monroe Street and Cantwell Avenue on the north side of campus.

Authorities said they were searching for a white four-door pickup that left the scene and was spotted going northbound on Washington Avenue with driver’s side front bumper damage.

OSU Campus Safety posted to Facebook:

“While a person of interest has been arrested, if you have any information, please call 405-744-6523, or use the chat feature on the Rave Guardian app.”

“If you or someone you know needs help during this time, please reach out. Oklahoma State offers grief counseling at no cost for employees and students, as well as other important mental health resources.”

For Rave Guardian, click here.

For grief counseling, click here.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!