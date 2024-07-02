OSU star running back Ollie Gordon II arrested on suspicion of DUI

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 02 Big 12 Championship Game - Texas vs Oklahoma State ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) stays loose on the bike during the Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on December 02, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

According to an affidavit from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gordon, who is under the age of 21, was driving 82 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour area in south Oklahoma City just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

After being pulled over, the troopers reported finding an open bottle of tequila and vodka in the car and said he refused field sobriety tests.

The report showed a breath sample of 0.11 taken at the Cleveland County jail.

Last year as a sophomore he was named the Doak Walker Award winner and first-team All-American honors after leading the NCAA with over 1,700 yards rushing and 22 total touchdowns.