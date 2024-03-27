OSU in Tulsa holds robot, drone demonstration showcasing first responder assistance

TULSA, Okla. — In Tulsa, Oklahoma State University held a demonstration to show how they’re working to get more drones and robots in the hands of first responders.

In the scenario, a drone flew donated blood from a local hospital to a simulated crash scene.

A robotic dog from the University of Tulsa picked up the donation and delivered it to a Tulsa Firefighter to give to a patient in the simulated crash scene.

A Ph.D. student at the University of Tulsa, Jacob Hart, said the university has three of these robotic dogs and explained some of the ways the dogs can be used.

“Ultimately robots are really great at what’s dirty, dull, and dangerous. These are the things we don’t want to do day in and day out or necessarily do ourselves. Having a robot that can step in and do it for us is super nice,” Hart said.

A research engineer at the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute at OSU, Chris Swan, said the dog can go places in an unsafe environment where first responders wouldn’t want to go.

“What the dog can do for us is go places where we wouldn’t want to put a human being,” said Swan. “Unstable debris from a building falling down, a fire situation where it’s really hot. When it’s someplace where we don’t want to risk human life, then the dog can do that transport for us.

Swan explained how much time a drone could save first responders when it comes to transporting medical supplies in emergency scenarios.

“You’re talking minutes to get something across the size of Tulsa instead of 20 or 30 minutes fighting traffic. You can save a lot of time getting that blood to that accident site or any other medical supply,” Swan said.

The executive director of the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute at OSU, Jamey Jacob, explained how similar technology is being used at the bridge collapse in Maryland.

“They are using both underwater and aerial drones to help survivors and look for victims. This is one of those tools that every first responder will eventually have in their tool kit. Us demonstrating this and pushing the technology forward here in Tulsa is a real game-changer,” Jacob said.

Jacob said right now each drone and robot is being operated by an individual, but in the future, there will essentially be a push-button technology with someone overseeing operations while the first responders can focus on the emergency at hand.