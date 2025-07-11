OU announces free tailgating on North Oval this fall

The University of Oklahoma announced they will be offering free tailgating on North Oval this fall.

The University of Oklahoma is announcing they will be offering free tailgating on North Oval—also known as Parrington Oval–this fall.

“This fall, the Oval becomes the tailgate spot to join,” says University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. “At the University of Oklahoma, game day is more than tradition. It is a surge of pride and purpose that unites generations of Sooners. This year, we are elevating that energy by transforming the Oval into the ultimate tailgate experience, designed entirely with the unmatched passion of our fans in mind. This will be an experience unlike any we’ve created before, where friendships form, memories multiply, and the unmistakable cheers of OU spirit echo throughout the day. It will be a true celebration of Oklahoma Football.”

During game day, amenities like food trucks, kids activities, LED videoboards, OU mascot appearances, band performances and more will be brought to the Oval.

Fans will be able to start tailgating at the Oval at 7:00 a.m. on game day. Tailgating spaces and complimentary tents will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

This year, OU’s alumni tailgate Boomer Bash will also be held at the Oval.

To learn more about tailgating at the Oval this fall, click here.