The streak continues and destiny awaits.

At the Women’s College World Series Wednesday night, the Oklahoma Sooners captured their 50th win in a row... a 5-0 decision over Florida State.

The Sooners, now 60 and 1 on the season, are just one win shy of winning their third straight national championship.

That could happen tonight if the Sooners knock-off Florida State.

First pitch: 7:30 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.