Outsiders House Museum to host donation drive benefitting Oklahoma Alliance for Animals

The Outsiders House Museum will host a new donation drive benefitting Oklahoma Alliance for Animals this weekend.

On Sunday, the museum is hosting the first ‘Compassion In Action’ drive.

The event will support OAA’s mission of reducing overpopulation and ensuring animal safety. Tulsa Animal Services, Animal Aid of Tulsa and Oklahoma Ruff Refuge will be at the event with pets that need a forever home.

In exchange for donations that go directly to OAA, you can get complimentary museum admission.

OAA needs Purina One dog food, Purina One cat food, collars, lightweight tie-out cables, SWAT Clear Fly Repellent and cash or check donations.

Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Outsiders House Museum near Admiral and Peoria.

A limited supply of t-shirts will be available at the event to purchase for $25. All proceeds go to OAA.