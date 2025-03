A semi hauling gravel crashed on the Broken Arrow Expressway at Highway 169 in Tulsa on March 13, 2025.

A semi truck hauling gravel turned over on the Broken Arrow Expressway at Highway 169 Thursday afternoon.

Overturned semi on the Broken Arrow Expressway (Tulsa Police Department)

The crash covered multiple lanes with gravel and caused fluids from the truck to leak across the highway.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for several miles as rush hour was just beginning when the rollover happened.

Tulsa police urged drivers to avoid the area as the truck was removed and debris was being cleaned up.