Owasso has new rules for spectators at high school football games

High school football season is upon us, and Owasso has two new rules for students going to the games this season.

Students who are 8th grade and under MUST have an adult with them to enter the stadium.

Also, the district says students cannot be dropped off at the gate.

The district is also reminding people the clear bag policy is still in place and will be enforced.

The bags cannot be larger than one-foot by six-inches by one-foot.

One gallon clear freezer bags are acceptable.

Small clutch purses are also acceptable if they do not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches in size.

Owasso kicks off the season with a home game against number-one ranked Bixby at 7:00 p-m Friday.

©2024 Cox Media Group