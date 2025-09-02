Owasso JH teacher arrested on allegations of domestic violence, victim won’t cooperate

BROKEN ARROW -- An Owasso Junior High teacher has been suspended indefinitely after he was accused of assaulting a family member in Broken Arrow.

Milton Denny, an 8th grade teacher, was arrested on Aug. 15 on a complaint of domestic assault and battery after a witness reported the assault to police. Broken Arrow Police said Denny shoved a family member during a physical altercation, but the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.

During questioning, the victim refused to answer questions and would not allow officers to take pictures of visible cuts sustained in the attack. Reports show a witness saw Denny push the victim into a bush outside of the home.

The victim attempted to leave the scene, but Denny followed in his truck in an attempt to get the victim into his vehicle. Officers pulled over Denny’s truck and he was arrested and transported to the Broken Arrow City jail.

Here is a statement from the Owasso School District:

“OPS is aware of the arrest of teacher Milton Denny on charges unrelated to his role with the district. He has been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of this legal matter and has not been in the classroom since his arrest. OPS will continue to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies handling this case.”