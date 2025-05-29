Owasso Police arrest man attempting to meet underage girl

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department arrested a man who is accused of attempting to meet an underage girl, after making sexual proposals and soliciting sexual acts from an undercover officer.

On Wednesday morning, officers arrested 34-year-old Alexander Douglas Goins at an undisclosed location in Owasso under charges of lewd or indecent proposals to a minor, soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, possession of methamphetamine, and other traffic and drug-related charges.

Goins had been talking online with an undercover Owasso PD Sex Crimes Investigator, who was posing as a child.

Police said the Goins enticed the child persona to meet at a location in Owasso.

Goins arrived and was immediately met by officers. He was taken to the Owasso Police Department for booking procedures before being transported to the Rogers County Jail for intake.