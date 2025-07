Owasso police ask for help to identify vandalism suspect

Owasso Police are looking for a man who they believe vandalized the Dutch Bros. coffee shop at 13001 E. 116th Street North last Thursday around 8:00 p.m.

They say he caused several hundred dollars in damages.

They say the man (pictured above) and his car (pictured below) can both be seen in surveillance video from the shop.

If you can identify this suspect, police ask that you call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference Case # 2025-15359.

Police say you can remain anonymous.