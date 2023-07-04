Owasso police chase ends in officer-involved shooting

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department said they were involved in a chase that ended with police shooting the suspect around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Owasso PD said they received a call from Oklahoma City that someone possibly armed and suicidal was driving a dark SUV in the area.

At around 3:20 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a dark SUV and ran the license plate. The officer found the plate was registered to a different vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Police said the driver refused to stop and, instead, drove faster, leading to a chase.

The officers followed the driver to a dead-end road near East 96th Street North and North 4060 Road.

OHP arrived to assist Owasso PD right before the driver stepped out of the SUV, holding a shotgun.

Police said they exchanged some words with the driver before he pointed his shotgun at officers. Officers then shot at the driver, killing him.

Medics responded to the scene and provided aid for the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Owasso PD said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation and the officers involved in shooting the suspect have been put on administrative leave for the time being.

“It’s pretty rare. It’s been probably five years since the last time we had an officer-involved shooting,” said Owasso Police Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff. “We do have them. No community is immune from these things. Definitely is out of the ordinary for our city.”