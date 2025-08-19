Owasso Police on high school campus after fight

Owasso Police cruiser Courtesy: Owasso Police Dept.
By Crystal Kelly

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police say detectives are investigating an altercation that happened Monday at the West High School campus.

Investigators say two 14-year-olds got into a fight that carried over to social media.

One student threatened to hurt the other student in a post on social media.

Detectives have made contact with all people involved and say there are no known threats against the other students or the school.

More officers will join the school resource officers today to make sure everything is safe.

