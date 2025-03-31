Owasso Police investigate four calls of shots fired last night

Owasso Police were scrambling Sunday night as they investigated four separate calls of shots fired in roughly 45 minutes.

Police say the first call was around 9:45 p.m. near the Walmart Supercenter around 100th Street North and 129th East Avenue.

Minutes later they say there was a call at the Casa Del Mar Apartments at 86th Street North and Memorial, where they found a car was hit by gunfire.

Not long after that, there was a third call of gunshots in the area of 76th Street North and Highway 169.

And then, police received a fourth call of gunshots in the area of 82nd Street North and 129th East Avenue.

No suspects were found, and they’re asking anyone who was in the area who thinks they could have seen a suspect or a suspect’s vehicle to call police.

Also, police say if you have a home or business with security cameras in those areas, to check the recordings between 9:45 and 10:30 last night and call police if you find something you think could help them track down suspects.