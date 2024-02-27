Owasso Police looking for man accused of trying to lure kids into his car

Police in Owasso are on the lookout for a man who they say might have been trying to kidnap some kids Monday in the Country Estates neighborhood.

They say there were two different incidents, about three hours apart, with two different groups of juveniles in the same general area near 121st Street North and 111th East Avenue.

The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. and the second around 6:30 p.m.

Police say one group of juveniles was in the 9-year-old to 10-year-old range and the other was in the 12-year-old to 13-year-old range.

They say neither group was apparently aware of the other group’s alleged incident with the suspect.

In both cases, the children told police that the suspect tried to verbally coerce them to get into his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, a blonde or light-colored beard, and extensive neck tattoos, including a prominent one of a cross.

Police say he also had tattoos on both arms with a full ‘sleeve tattoo’ on the left arm.

The vehicle descriptions differ slightly.

One group of kids said the suspect was driving a light silver sedan, and the other group described it as a light silver Jeep Compass.

