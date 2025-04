Owasso Police say a 17-year-old girl was injured during a rollover crash Sunday morning.

The Owasso Police Department says a 17-year-old girl was injured during a rollover crash Sunday morning.

Police say the crash took place around 10:30 a.m. near North 129th East Avenue and East 106th Street North.

Officers say the teenage girl driving lost control, causing the vehicle to rollover into a ditch. Police say the girl went to the hospital with a minor head injury. Her current status is unknown.

Crews reopened North 129th East Avenue after a short delay.