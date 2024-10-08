Owasso Police and Rogers Co. deputies searching for 3 suspects following overnight pursuit

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police and Rogers County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three suspects who led officers on an overnight pursuit.

There is a large police presence on 177th East Avenue between 86th and 96th Street North and in the fields surrounding 19300 East 86th Street North.

The pursuit was initiated after Owasso Police were notified of multiple suspects breaking into cars at The Greens apartment complex at 86th Street North and 137th East Avenue, police said.

Owasso Police said the pursuit went east on 86th Street North to the dead ends near 19300 East 86th Street North.

Owasso Police said drones and K9 units are searching the fields from the air and the ground.

“The suspects are believed to be juveniles or young adults, very scratched up from all the thorns in the under brush in that area,” Owasso Police said.

Two of the three outstanding suspects are missing one or more shoes, police said.

If residents in that area see anyone in the fields that shouldn’t be there or are hiding in the area, Owasso Police said to please contact them or the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and report it, depending on if you live in the Owasso city limits or Rogers County.