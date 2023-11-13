Owasso police say one suspect is behind most of recent car break-ins (Owasso Police Department)

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police said they’ve had at least 27 car break-ins in the last 30 days.

“This month seems to be pretty high,” said Owasso Police Lieutenant Nick Boatman.

He said that’s a 50 to 75 percent increase over what they typically see in just one month.

Detectives believe most of the break-ins are likely being done by the same person.

“He’s wearing the exact same hoodie. The hood’s always up. He’s wearing some sort of mask or built-in cover over his face. He always has a flashlight. It looks like a smaller flashlight. Black shoes with white soles are very evident in all the videos, and he’s wearing a backpack, and the backpack is always the same,” Boatman said.

Home surveillance video from the neighborhood shows the thief walking up cars and looking inside with a flashlight for anything of value. If it’s locked, he typically moves on to find an unlocked door, but police say he’s also broken windows to get what he wants.

“Most of these that we’re seeing, they just break into the car, and are taking very little if anything. But unfortunately, we still have those people who leave high dollar valued items inside a vehicle, and in one case, a firearm,” Boatman said.

Boatman said the fact the thief could have a firearm now means people should avoid confronting him and call police immediately.

“There’s no telling what that person is going to do with that firearm, whether they themselves are going to commit a crime with it, or they’re going to get it into the hands of somebody who will, we want to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Boatman said.

Owasso resident Steve Workman said he hates to hear it.

“We have a great neighborhood and everything, and I hate to hear this,” Workman said.

Workman says his neighbors have had their cars broken into and he’s tired of this person ruining the peace of his neighborhood.

“Our police department and our neighborhood association, you know, they encourage you don’t keep items in your car, lock your car and best of all, you know, this neighborhood has 2 and 3 car garages. We need to start putting cars off the street and into the garages too, to try to deter that,” Workman said.