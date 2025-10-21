Owasso Public Schools experience service issues following Amazon Web Services outage

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OWASSO, Okla. — On Monday, hundreds of sites experienced outages and service issues due to an outage with Amazon Web Services.

Owasso Public Schools also experienced issues. Students were unable to use their Chromebooks.

The school district issued the following statement:

“Several applications used daily by Owasso Public Schools students and staff rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and have been impacted by today’s AWS outage. As a result, OPS students are currently unable to log into their school-issued Chromebooks. We appreciate our teachers for quickly adapting their lesson plans and continuing to provide meaningful learning experiences despite the disruption. OPS Virtual School students affected by the outage will be given grace and flexibility as they complete their assignments. The district’s technology team is continuing to monitor the situation as Amazon works to resolve the issue.”

