Owasso Public Schools responds to lawsuit by estate of Nex Benedict

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Public Schools has responded to a lawsuit filed by the estate of Nex Benedict, the 16-year-old student who died the day after after being involved in a fight on school grounds.

Owasso Public Schools, on Monday September 15, filed an answer to the lawsuit, a motion to strike and partial motion to dismiss the case.

In the answer, Owasso Public Schools denies several allegations alleged in the lawsuit including the top lines that stated that the school district ignored reports of bullying and sexual harassment of its students including Nex Benedict and that the district received numerous reports that Nex was constantly being bullied and harassed by other students based on their gender identity.

The district does admit some things stated in the lawsuit such as that Nex died on February 2024, but denies that it was a result of “gross failures and deliberate indifference of Defendant Owasso Public Schools and its teachers, staff, and employees.”

In June, the estate filed the lawsuit against the school district claiming wrongful death/negligence and a violation of Nex’s due process and equal protection rights.

Nex’s death was ruled a suicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office. You can read the full Medical Examiner’s report here.

The school district says they are unable to make further comment at this time.

To can read the lawsuit filed by the estate and the response from Owasso Public Schools below.

