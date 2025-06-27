Owasso to remove corkscrew slide after reports of injuries

OWASSO, Okla. — The city of Owasso is removing the corkscrew slide at Funtastic Island after reports of injuries.

“The corkscrew slide at Funtastic Island has been permanently closed. We have received reports of injuries resulting from falls off the slide, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to remove it,” the city posted on their Facebook page. “The entire play structure that includes the slide will be sectioned off until the slide can be removed. Please stay clear of this equipment while our crews complete the disassembly. The rest of the park, including the splash pad, will remain open.”

The city is asking people to contact Owasso Recreation and Culture for more information at 918-376-1539 for more information.