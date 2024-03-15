Sperry resident claims police officer killed his dog and lied about it

SPERRY, Okla. — Sperry resident Jeremy Geiger’s 18-month-old St Bernard mix, Buddy, escaped from their yard last weekend.

After looking for his dog Buddy and following his air tags, Geiger says, he found one of the tags in a dumpster behind the Owasso Police Department.

Geiger says he spoke with an Owasso detective and was told Buddy had been killed and dumped at a place where officers routinely find dumped animals.

The officer allegedly said he buried Buddy so the family would not have to deal with it.

Geiger says he was later contacted by Owasso Police saying the incident needed to be investigated further and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office was now looking into it.

Geiger says two TCSO deputies showed up at his house and allegedly told him that the Owasso officer had shot Buddy with a shotgun because he was trying to attack his cats.

After speaking with the Officer, who lived nearby, Geiger says the officer admitted to shooting Buddy and burying him.

The officer agreed to give Geiger the dog’s remains.

Buddy was handed over to Geiger who says he is now at home with a wonderful view of the sunrise and sunset from his final resting place.

Owasso Police have released a statement to KRMG saying, “The Owasso Police Department is aware of an allegation made against an off-duty Owasso police officer related to the death of a dog in rural Tulsa County. OPD takes any allegation of officer misconduct very seriously. An internal/administrative investigation has been initiated and the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation. The officer was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident and the location where the alleged incident occurred is outside the City of Owasso, resulting in any criminal investigative efforts falling to the jurisdiction of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.”

KRMG has requested the full report from TCSO.

