Owasso School Board approves ‘no cell phone’ policy for upcoming school year

The Owasso School Board last night approved a ‘Bell to Bell, No Cell’ policy for the upcoming school year.

The new state law, Senate Bill 139, that bans cell phone use in schools left it up to individual school districts to come up with their own policies, which is what the Owasso board did last night.

On its website, the district suggests the new mandatory policy is not much different than the guidelines they already had in place for the past few years.

The district says students must silence their phones and put them away during class time.

The same basic policy applies to devices that connect to phones like smart watches, headphones, laptops, etc.

They say exceptions will be made for emergencies or health needs, like glucose monitoring.

Special needs students get certain exceptions too.