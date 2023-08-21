Owasso woman in jail following a deadly shooting

Essence Fields

By Crystal Kelly

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police say they were responding to a domestic violence incident around 11:20 Sunday morning.

OPD says when they arrived at a home near 106th St. N. and N. Garnett Rd. they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

After investigating the shooting, officers arrested Essence Fields and booked her into jail for second-degree murder.

Fields is being held at David L Moss on a $500,000 bond.

According to police, there was a 10-year-old child in the home at the time of the shooting.

The child was released to a family member.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of the family.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!