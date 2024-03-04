Owner of Tally’s Good Food Cafe receives deferred sentence

TULSA, Okla. — The court case over shoplifting charges against Talal Jamil Alame, owner of Tally’s Good Food Cafe, is over.

After hearing arguments from both sides on Monday, the Judge said he took into account Alame’s commitment to the community and his lack of criminal history as he handed down a 12-month deferred sentence along with almost $8000 in restitution.

A deferred sentence means if Alame does not get into any trouble over the next year, he will avoid prison time.

Alame was also banished from shopping at Sam’s Club.

Alame’s attorney, Brett Swab said they think the sentence was fair and that they are glad Tally will not have a conviction on his record.

Swab said " Tally is basically in what is called legal time-out, which means he will come back in a year. He will continue to serve Tulsa, hopefully, and make positive impacts and then when he comes back, it will be taken off his record.”

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s office said in a statement, “Talal Alame admitted to stealing nearly $8,000 worth of merchandise from Sam’s Club. Today, a judge ordered that he pay back that money and is banned from Sam’s Club as a condition of his probation. It’s important to hold accountable those who think they can beat the system. Stealing nearly $8,000 worth of merchandise is not a mistake, it is a crime.”

Swab says Alame’s business has suffered and he wants to encourage Tulsans to support Tally.

You can read the original report about his arrest HERE.

©2024 Cox Media Group