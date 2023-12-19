Panasonic decides against building a plant in Pryor

IMAGES: The latest from the Consumer Electronics Show LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 07: A Tesla electric car is on display at the Panasonic booth at the 2014 International CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 10 and is expected to feature 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to about 150,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker)

PRYOR, Okla. — The Mid America Industrial Park in Pryor won’t get an electric vehicle battery plant after all.

The company says they aren’t going to build a new plant because the electric vehicle market is cooling.

“Panasonic had already chosen to go to Kansas last year, said Governor Kevin Stitt. “We would have been thrilled had both parties been able to sign an agreement earlier to expand here to Oklahoma when market conditions were stronger, but hopefully we can find another opportunity to partner with them in the future.”

A statement from Panasonic is below:

Panasonic Energy is always exploring growth opportunities and evaluating ways to strengthen our business and advance the EV industry in the United States. To that end, in April 2023, we entered into an agreement with the state of Oklahoma to explore building a factory in the state, with the understanding that we would make a decision about whether or not to move forward at the end of that exploratory process. After careful deliberations, we have made the decision not to move forward with developing the site.

KRMG reported earlier this year that Oklahoma lawmakers appropriated $145 million to fund site improvements and facility upgrades at the industrial park.

The state also offered $698 million in incentives to try and seal the deal.