Parents, advocates speak out against bullying at Owasso Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Public Schools held its first board of education meeting since the death of 16-year-old nonbinary Nex Benedict made national headlines.

Benedict passed away the day after a fight in the restrooms at Owasso High School.

Their official cause of death is still unknown, but there have been claims of bullying in the district’s schools.

Four people were escorted out of Monday’s board of education meeting as a group of advocates for the LGBTQ+ community held up signs throughout the meeting with one of the signs saying “Justice for Nex, never again”.

A former Owasso student and some parents spoke at the meeting, demanding the district do something about bullying.

FOX23 spoke with Madison Hutton who said she graduated from Owasso in 2019 and said she was bullied there.

“This is where kids grow and they learn who they are, where they figure who they want to be. That should not be overshadowed by bullying. It has no place in schools and do not be mistaken it’s not a right of passage. It has life-altering consequences and in this situation a student died,” Hutton said.

One parent told FOX23 her 15-year-old son goes to Owasso High School and said he’s suffered bullying.

“It’s so important for me to take a stand against it and to hold the school board reliable because they’re responsible at the end of the day. They dropped the ball on a lot of things,” the parent, Susie, said.

Both Hutton and Susie spoke at the meeting and were applauded by the crowd.

On the other hand, one person spoke in support of Owasso Public Schools saying they’d done their best to protect children.

Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Coates also spoke at the meeting and said the district is focused on the safety and well being of staff and students

“This heartbreaking situation serves as a reminder that we must continue our focus as outlined in our district strategic plan to create a safe and nurturing environment as we move forward with our strategic plan. This is an opportunity for us to review our policies, curriculum and programs,” Coates said.

Over the past few weeks, the district has faced threats after Benedict’s death and has since stepped up its security.

At the meeting, the board also voted to add two extra security officers to the school.

Superintendent Coates also released a full statement which was shared as part of her superintendent’s report to the board of education at the meeting.

“Board Members,

It’s with deep sadness that in my report tonight I address the recent loss of one of our own, Nex Benedict, a bright and promising young student. As educators, when we look into the eyes of our students we see the reflection of our own children. This is why the passing of one of our students is always a profound tragedy and difficult for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Nex’s family, friends, teachers, and all who knew Nex.

I’m proud that in times like this, our school community continues to come together to reflect, support one another, and ensure that every student feels a sense of safety, security and belonging within our school walls.

As we continue to mourn this loss together, Owasso Public Schools remains focused on the safety and well-being of students and staff. Over the past few weeks we have offered continuous counseling support for both students and staff. We have also provided additional law enforcement and security personnel at our sites. And, we will continue to cooperate with local and federal officials.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Owasso community including our law enforcement partners, business leaders, chamber partners, faith leaders, and our own school community for the outpouring of support during this difficult time. The solidarity, compassion, and kindness exhibited by our students, teachers, parents, central office staff and board members has been a source of strength for myself and many others. It is incredibly heartwarming to see our school family come together to support one another in the face of this tragedy. I’d also like to say a special thank you to High School Principal Tiffani Cooper and her administrative team along with the High School counseling team for their tireless dedication in supporting and caring for our students and staff during this incredibly challenging time.

This heartbreaking situation serves as a reminder that we must continue our focus, as outlined in our district’s strategic plan, to create a safe and nurturing environment. As we move forward with our strategic plan this is an opportunity for us to review our policies, curriculum, and programs. I remain committed to listening and collaborating with our students, families, staff and community, and I invite everyone to join OPS in this important work. Our mission as a public school is to love, challenge, and prepare ALL students for life after high school. We embrace this mission wholeheartedly.

In closing, the best way we can honor the memory of Nex Benedict is to continue to simply treat others the way you want to be treated - with dignity, respect, compassion, and understanding every single day.”



