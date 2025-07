FILE PHOTO INDIO, CA: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California.

TULSA, Okla. — The BOK Center and AEG are announcing that Paul McCartney will be performing at the arena in October as part of his first North America tour since 2022.

Pre-sale registrations begin on Tuesday, July 15th. You can find the link to register here.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 18th, at 10 a.m. and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.