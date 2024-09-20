Pawnee homecoming game moved to Hominy, activities moved to Oct. 4

Pawnee Public Schools

By Skyler Cooper

Severe storms hit Pawnee Thursday evening causing extensive damage and leading to one death.

Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell said the victim was inside an RV that flipped over in the storm.

As a result of the storm and resulting damage, Pawnee Public Schools were closed Friday.

The district later announced homecoming float assembly, parade, pep rally and coronation will now be held on October 4th. The homecoming football game will be played as scheduled on September 20th, but it has been moved to Hominy at 7pm.

The National Weather Service Tulsa told KRMG the damage in Pawnee was likely caused by straight line winds.

