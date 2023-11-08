Pedestrian dead after collision on I-44 in West Tulsa

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A pedestrian is dead after a collision involving a truck in west Tulsa Monday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said it happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on I-44, near W. 51st St. and S. 33rd. W. Ave.

OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the collision.

OHP said a female pedestrian was taken to the hospital as a result of the collision and later died from her injuries. OHP is still investigating who she is.

The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Christopher White of Tulsa, was not injured.

