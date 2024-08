A man walking across the Turner Turnpike near Bristow was hit and killed by a semi overnight.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirm it happened around 2:15 Thursday morning.

OHP reports the pedestrian was hit by a westbound semi approximately 3 miles east of Depew in Creek County.

Westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for several hours.

Two people inside the truck were not hurt.

The name of the victim, a 49-year-old Tulsa man, wasn’t immediately released.