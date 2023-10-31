Peeping Tom and child pornography charges filed against Tulsa father

TULSA — A retired Tulsa firefighter was arrested Monday night and charged for allegedly recording friends and family members without their knowledge.

Courtney Willie Robinson has been charged with 16 counts of Peeping Tom and 10 counts of manufacturing child pornography.

Reports say a family member found cameras disguised as phone chargers throughout the house, including the bathrooms.

According to an affidavit, police found hundreds of images exposing 15 adults and 10 juveniles.

The victims ages ranged from three to 70-years-old.

Police say the videos were recorded during a family celebration.

Robinson told police that he installed the cameras to catch his children lying about showering and brushing their teeth.