Peeping Tom suspect faces list of charges

Tulsa — Tulsa police are looking for more possible victims in a year-long Peeping Tom investigation.

Brandon Ortiz-Varela was arrested Tuesday after police found a slew of evidence on his phone.

Varela was charged with three counts of peeping tom with electronic equipment, three counts of sexual battery, rape by instrumentation and manufacturing child pornography.

Police say he recorded a minor bending over while cleaning her car at a midtown car wash and a woman in the bathroom at another midtown car wash.

Police say they also found videos of Varela assaulting women while they were asleep, or unconscious.