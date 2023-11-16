Peeping Tom suspect faces list of charges

Brandon Ortiz-Varela

By April Hill

Tulsa — Tulsa police are looking for more possible victims in a year-long Peeping Tom investigation.

Brandon Ortiz-Varela was arrested Tuesday after police found a slew of evidence on his phone.

Varela was charged with three counts of peeping tom with electronic equipment, three counts of sexual battery, rape by instrumentation and manufacturing child pornography.

Police say he recorded a minor bending over while cleaning her car at a midtown car wash and a woman in the bathroom at another midtown car wash.

Police say they also found videos of Varela assaulting women while they were asleep, or unconscious.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!