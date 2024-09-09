People near downtown Tulsa say they heard tornado sirens over the weekend

People who live in the neighborhoods directly north of downtown Tulsa say they’re sure they heard a tornado siren going off late Saturday night, around 11:30 p.m.

Officials with the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency say they’ve heard the same reports, and they’re not absolutely certain about the source of the noise, but they’re focusing their investigation on the emergency siren on top of Reservoir Hill near Denver and Apache.

“We’re going to be reviewing its data logs, checking its onboard computer, and making sure it’s operating correctly, just out of an abundance of caution,” said TAEMA Executive Director Joe Kralicek.

He says in general, the emergency sirens can be heard up to a mile-and-a-half away.

He says they treat every report seriously about a possible malfunction.

He says they put a high priority on having a reliable system, because they want citizens to have the confidence that when they hear a siren, they need to take action.

In case you weren’t aware, the steady tone used for a tornado warning is the same one used for a hazardous chemical release.





