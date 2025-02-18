Pepsi truck collides with snow plow on Turner Turnpike

State troopers shared video of a Pepsi delivery truck hitting an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority snow plow Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa.

“This semi cuts in front of an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority snow plow, scraping the front of their plow.” OHP posted. “We ended up working a crash a little later involving that same semi when the driver crashed into the center barrier wall. Yet another example of driving too fast for the road conditions.”

