Pilot sentenced after authorities find more than 100 pounds of meth, multiple guns on plane at Jenks

Badlands McNally March 17, 2021 - (Tulsa County Jail)

JENKS, Okla. — UPDATE (3/19/24 : 4:30 p.m.) — Badlands McNally was sentenced on Monday to 6 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

UPDATE, 10/7/21, 1:10 p.m.: McNally pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. McNally is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2022.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 29-year-old Badlands McNally after authorities stopped to talk to him about the plane he was using.

According to an arrest report, deputies were called to the airport around midnight after Customs and Border Protection notified Homeland Security Investigations Tulsa Agents about the plane landing at the airport in Jenks around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Agents conducted a certification inspection of the pilot and asked where he flew in from, according to the report.

Deputies say McNally told agents he flew in from Watonga and later admitted to carrying drugs in the plane.

“McNally said he was worried he may get his head chopped off,” a deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Deputies and the Tulsa police K9 unit were called to the airport and the plane was searched.

Agents found two large black duffel bags carrying a total of 101.7 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say they also found two pistols and a rifle with multiple magazines behind the pilot seat.

Authorities arrested McNally who faces charges of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.







