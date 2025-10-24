Pistol-whipping at McDonalds lands 3 behind bars

Diego Sanchez Martin Diego Sanchez Martin was arrested after a pistol-whipping incident at a McDonalds Oct. 10, 2025. His two accomplices were minors and sent to The Tulsa Community Intervention Center.
By Kirk McCracken

Three people are in custody after an alleged pistol-whipping incident at the 18th and Garnett McDonalds.

Two of the three suspect are minors, but 18-year old Diego Sanchez Martin was arrested for assault and battery, resisting arrest, pointing a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and gang-related offenses.

On October 10th, Tulsa police were called out to a McDonalds were three people were assaulted and pistol-whipped, including a pregnant woman. The suspects pointed a gun at the victims and then physically attacked them, reports said.

On Tuesday, Tulsa Police saw the suspect’s vehicle, and after a short car chase, the suspects took off on foot but were apprehended thanks to K-9 units and a helicopter.

Police said, the two juveniles and taken to the Tulsa County Community Intervention Center.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!