PODCAST: Full Access OK checks out the Tee Pee Drive-In in Sapulpa

Nostalgia seems to be in style these days and drive-in movie theaters certainly provide plenty of nostalgia.

Folks looking for a modern take on a blast from the past might want to check out the Tee Pee Drive-In movie theater in Sapulpa.

The drive-in, originally opened in the 1905s, has undergone extensive renovations and reopened earlier this year.

Along with improvements to the lawn, the addition of playgrounds and picnic areas, the drive-in now features vintage Spartan trailers. Visitors can rent the trailers on Airbnb, watch a movie and stay for the weekend.

The Tee Pee’s concession stand and bar are even housed in Spartans.

Skyler Cooper and Steve Berg recently interviewed the drive-in’s owner, Joni Rogers-Kante, about the years-long process of bringing the Tee Pee Drive-In back to life.

Listen to the Full Access OK episode here

More here

[PHOTOS: Tee Pee Drive-In Gallery]