PODCAST: How Tulsa became the center of the BMX universe

In 2022, Tulsa became the worldwide headquarters of an Olympic sport. That sport is BMX.

If you’re not familiar, BMX stands for ‘bicycle motocross’ and is a racing sport. As the name implies, the racing is done on bicycles and riders compete on a complex track.

USA BMX Race Track Race Track at USA BMX in Tulsa, Oklahoma (Skyler Cooper)

“In 2011, the sport of BMX saw what could perhaps be the biggest change ever: the American Bicycle Association bought the remaining assets of the struggling National Bicycle League (NBL), bringing all of its tracks and members aboard this big BMX bus. Now, united under one banner, USA BMX was born.”

In addition to the race track and training facility, the facility in Tulsa is also home to the USA BMX Foundation and Hall Of Fame Museum.

To learn more about the sport, the organization and how it all ended up in Tulsa, Skyler Cooper and Steve Berg talked with Shane Fernandez, the President & Chairman at USA BMX.