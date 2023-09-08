PODCAST: Tulsa’s Gathering Place celebrates 5-year anniversary

The 66-acre, $465 million dollar park along the Arkansas River in Tulsa is now five years old.

Gathering Place opened on September 8th, 2018 after four years of construction.

Gathering Place Opening Day The public enters Gathering Place for the first time on Sept. 8, 2018. (Skyler Cooper)

Millions of visitors have strolled through the park since it opened.

To find out what might be in store for the future of Gathering Place, we talked to Executive Director Julio Badin for an episode of Full Access OK.

Gathering Place has multiple events planned to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

