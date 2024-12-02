Police are investigating two people found dead in a Coweta home

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta Police are investigating two deaths in a Coweta neighborhood near East Florence Street and South 274th East Avenue.

Police said they received a call around 3:09 p.m. that people were found dead by family members.

Police said it was a group of minors who found their parents dead in their home, the exact number of kids is unknown.

The children were dropped off by their grandfather after church when they came in and found the parents dead, said police.

They say the sister-in-law made the call to 911.

Police said the parents died from gunshot wounds.

Police said they were initially looking at this as a domestic situation but have classified it as a murder-suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.