Police arrest serial rape suspect in North Tulsa

Lewin Dejesus Fernandez-Rodriguez (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Police have arrested a man accused of a string of rapes and attempted kidnappings in North Tulsa.

On March 13th, Tulsa Police say a woman reported being raped near Admiral and Sheridan early in the morning.

A month later, on April 13th, police responded to an attempted abduction near Admiral and Sheridan, again early in the morning.

Then on the 21st of April, another reported rape happened in that same area.

The victim in the third incident identified Lewin Fernandez-Rodriguez as her attacker.

Police then linked the earlier attacks to Fernandez-Rodriguez.

He has been arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!