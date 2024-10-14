Police arrest suspsect following an armed robbery at Tokyo Garden

Esteban Barron (Tulsa Police Department)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a suspect for attempted robbery outside of a Japanese restaurant Sunday morning.

Tulsa Police officers responded to an armed robbery call at Tokyo Garden, 4020 South Memorial Drive.

The victims stated a man on a bicycle approached them, asked for their phones, and threatened the couple.

When the two refused, the suspect left and returned with a crowbar.

He threatened the couple while demanding their phones. One of the victims pulled out his knife to defend himself.

The suspect left the scene and was later found and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Esteban Barron, 33.

Barron was arrested and booked into David L. Moss for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

