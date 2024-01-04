Police crack down on Highway 169 speeders

Tulsa police said officers started cracking down on people speeding on Highway 169 Wednesday.

According to TPD , they received numerous complaints about excessive speed on the highway near 36th Street North.

On Wednesday between 12PM and 2PM, TPD said officers issued dozens of citations. The worst offenders, officers said, was a driver caught going more than 100 milers per hour on the busy highway.

We’re told police issued citations for the following in that two-hour period:

• Speeding: 41

• No Insurance: 5

• Driving Under Suspended/No Driver’s License: 3

• Seatbelt Violations: 2

• Expired Tag: 1



