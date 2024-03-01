POLICE: Drunk man arrested after slapping his rear, flipping the bird to officers

Pryor Creek Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell shared the story of a bizarre interaction with a Pryor man on Friday.

Chief Cantrell said he was with another officer at Pryor City Park Friday morning when they noticed Michael Chalakee in his yard nearby.

“Chalakee (whom we weren’t there for) threw his hands in the air, slapped his rear end and then went inside the residence. Chalakee then proceeded to flip us off from inside the residence.” Chief Cantrell wrote on social media.

The chief said that would’ve been the end of it, but he said Chalakee went back outside with pen and paper to collect their license plate numbers.

Cantrell said Chalakee was highly intoxicated and wound up being arrested for public intoxication.