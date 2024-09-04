Police investigate after man was shot, killed in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa after a man was found lying in a front yard with a gunshot wound near M.L.K Jr. Boulevard and East Apache Street on Tuesday.

EMSA took him to Saint Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they have a person of interest in custody and there is no further danger to the community at this time.

Tulsa Police Captain Andrew Mackenzie said it’s still very early in the investigation.

“We’re still doing our thing and working the scene, processing witnesses and talking to witnesses. The detectives are showing up to do their end of it,” Mackenzie said.