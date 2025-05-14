Police investigate crash involving motorcycle in south Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in south Tulsa on Tuesday, police said.

According to Tulsa Police, officers responded to an injury crash near 61st and Memorial on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

Police said a driver claimed they were on Memorial when a motorcycle crashed into the side of their car.

The rider of the motorcycle was treated on scene by paramedics and firefighters before she was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was not hurt, police said.

Police are investigating the crash.

