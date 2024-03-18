Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian incident as homicide

Auto-Pedestrian Homicide (Tulsa Police Department)

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after they said a man was run over and killed on Saturday afternoon.

According to TPD, the victim was inside the vehicle, got out after “some sort of transaction” and was run over as the driver sped up.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Mitchell Jefferson.

“Witnesses said the driver’s actions appeared to be intentional, and at this time, Detectives are investigating this case as a homicide.” TPD wrote on social media.

Anyone with information that could help police are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

