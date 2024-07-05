Police investigate Sapulpa homicide

Sapulpa Police

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

SAPULPA, Okla. — Police are investigating a homicide in Sapulpa on Thursday.

Sapulpa Police confirmed they are investigating the scene of a homicide on Johannes Street.

Detective Captain Mike Sole of the Sapulpa Police Department said police responded to a call about a man lying in his front yard unresponsive. When officers arrived, they found out that he had been shot in the chest.

He was dead when they arrived.

There is currently nobody in custody and no witnesses.

SPD is asking anyone who might know anything about this shooting to contact Sapulpa Police at 918-224-3862.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!